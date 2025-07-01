Why the Hornets-Mason Plumlee reunion isn't a sign of Jeff Peterson settling
Following a surprising few moves, the Charlotte Hornets found themselves in need of a veteran center when free agency kicked off last night. While other teams were making big moves, the Hornets quietly brought back Mason Plumlee, a veteran who previously played a season and a half with Charlotte.
It seems like a settle, especially with other players available and some still unsigned. Plumlee doesn't move the needle at all, and the move appears at first glance to be the first offseason move Jeff Peterson has made that doesn't quite hit. That's not the case, though.
The Hornets have two young centers who will probably get plenty of playing time. They don't need big minutes from their veteran center signing, so adding a "star" might not have been the best idea anyway. Plus, Plumlee was pretty serviceable for the Hornets. He averaged double figures in his final half-season and averaged over nine rebounds for his entire tenure.
There is an argument to be made that the Hornets could've waited and attempted to sign DeAndre Ayton. Plumlee, or someone of his caliber, would've been there much later. But the thing is, Ayton was a pipe dream.
He's likely the most sought-after free agent center, and there's just no reality where Charlotte is the destination he'd choose. The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors were pegged as suitors for Ayton, and all things equal, there's no way Ayton would sign in Charlotte over those two contenders.
The only way they could convince Ayton or someone on his level to sign in Charlotte is by paying extra, but they're not in the financial space to do that. Ayton just wasn't in the cards, and Peterson smartly recognized that.
Additionally, the Hornets probably didn't only need a veteran center. The power forward depth, at least while Grant Williams recovers, is dangerously thin. It's Miles Bridges and Tidjane Salaun, and Salaun probably belongs in the G-League for now. It's possible that Peterson and company want to add a power forward and Plumlee, or move Moussa Diabate to the four and add another center.
Either way, stretching the money they do have over two players is still possible, and it makes the Plumlee signing make a little more sense. Truthfully, it is a bit of a settle, but it's far from a bad move at this stage for the Hornets.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets come up empty on Day’Ron Sharpe reunion with Jeff Peterson
Guess who's back? Hornets sign center Mason Plumlee to one-year contract
Hornets, Josh Okogie agree to surprising decision on deadline of key date in contract
NBA free agency: Three center targets for the Charlotte Hornets to consider