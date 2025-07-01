With a crowded backcourt, what can the Hornets get for Nick Smith Jr.?
The fireworks of the offseason have begun. We have seen countless trades and free agency signings, and there is still months before any meaningful basketball is played. None of the rosters we see right now will likely be the same roster we see on opening night, which is an exciting time for the NBA.
It's also a stressful time for some players, as some do not know where they will be playing come the fall. One player in particular that fits the bill here? Nick Smith Jr, Charlotte Hornets guard.
Smith was selected by the Hornets out of Arkansas with the 27th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. In his rookie season, he averaged 5.9 points in 51 games, shooting 39.1% from the field. His second season was better, but not by much. Over 60 games, the Arkansas product scored 9.8 points per game on the same 39.1%, however, saw his three point percentage go from 43.2% to 34.0%.
NSJ got more opportunity in the 2024-25 season with injuries to both LaMelo Ball and Tre Mann. With more opportunity, Smith had the chance to prove himself as a pivotal piece for the squad going forward. He was unable to truly do so.
To make matters worse, the Hornets traded for guard Collin Sexton on Sunday afternoon, sending out center Jusuf Nurkic. Sexton brings needed guard help and is set to receive plenty of minutes at the guard position. With Ball returning, all eyes are focused on what the Hornets do with Tre Mann. If the Hornets re-sign Mann, it creates a logjam at the guard position, one that might require Smith to get sent away from Charlotte.
LaMelo Ball, Collin Sexton, and Tre Mann all need 20+ minutes a night. KJ Simpson will need to see time as well. All of a sudden, NSJ becomes the odd man out, which begs the question: what is his trade value around the league currently?
If the Arkansas guard plays in the Summer League and shows some upside, it's tough to see the Hornets getting something exceptional where Smith is the centerpiece. His trade value at the moment is likely either a second round pick, or as a sweetener in a larger deal.
The former Razorback is still only 21 years old and a former first-round pick. There is absolutely upside, and he is still on his rookie-scale contract. He's cheap and has team control, which means there is value there that another team could look at. He was also the No. 1 high school recruit in 2022 via 247 Sports. Some teams may also still see value there and believe that the upside can be tapped into.
However, his play has been rough to start his NBA career. In 22.8 minutes per game last season, he averaged 9.8 points on 39.1% from the field and 34.0% from three. For an undersized guard who is seen as a cone on defense, being an inefficient offensive player is a quick way to find yourself out of the league. When you look at his numbers without LaMelo Ball, his points per game do go up from 9.8 to 10.8. That being said, his efficiency drops to 37.5% from the field and 33.8% from deep.
Charlotte's development of young players in the past has not exactly been incredible. Some teams may convince themselves that Nick needs a change of scenery, and that's when the breakout may happen.
If he is not traded this summer, a strong preseason may convince a team that needs scoring guards on cheaper contracts that he's worth a protected first-round pick. If not, he's not getting you more than a second-round pick.
