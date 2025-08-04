Chris Jent to Knicks? Hornets could lose assistant coach before training camp
Not only are the Charlotte Hornets coming off the best offseason in franchise history, but they’re also fresh off their first-ever Summer League championship.
There’s plenty to be excited about, and one of the key reasons for that Summer League run was assistant coach Chris Jent. He played a major role in leading the Hornets to the title — but now, he could be headed elsewhere.
Jent has emerged as the leading candidate to join Mike Brown’s staff with the New York Knicks as offensive coordinator. Brown, who was hired earlier this offseason, is still working to finalize his staff, and Jent has quickly risen to the top of the list.
If hired, Jent would bring years of NBA experience and a proven offensive mind to New York.
He and Brown go way back to their time in Cleveland, where they helped develop a young LeBron James. That familiarity could make Jent a seamless fit on the Knicks’ bench.
Jent’s been around the league for a while and has a real knack for running an offense and working with young guys. He’s spent time with the Lakers, Cavaliers, and Hawks, and people across the NBA know the kind of value he brings to a coaching staff.
During Summer League, a few of Charlotte’s young guys pointed to Jent as someone who really helped them settle in and find a groove on offense. If he ends up moving on, it’d be a tough loss for the Hornets — especially with training camp right around the corner.
Still, it’s a sign of how far the franchise has come.
For years, Charlotte struggled to gain any real momentum, but now they’re developing both players and coaches under new head coach Charles Lee — and the rest of the league is starting to take notice.
