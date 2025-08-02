Why the Hornets need to strike a deal for Nikola Vucevic
The Charlotte Hornets don't have a viable starting center on the roster right now. After making the decision to trade Mark Williams to the Suns, they don't have anyone whom they can trust to start.
Mason Plumlee started for the Hornets a couple of years ago before being dealt to the Clippers, but he's not good enough anymore to man that spot. Right now, they are looking at having to start Moussa Diabate, who has potential but comes with limited scoring.
If the Hornets are trying to make a run at the playoffs next season, they have to improve at that spot. After making a flurry of moves to improve the guard spot, center needs to be the next position they address.
The Charlotte Hornets need to pursue Nikola Vucevic
One player the Hornets need to target in a trade is Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic has been wasting away in Chicago for the last few seasons as the Bulls continue their perpetual playing of the play-in game.
Vucevic fits the kind of team that the Hornets are trying to build. He's an excellent rebounder and 3-point shooter, which is exactly the kind of player they need around LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
The Hornets have no illusions of being a great defensive team next season. None of their starters are considered good defenders, although Brandon Miller's length gives him some versatility.
Chicago might finally be in a position, midway through next season, that they decide to blow things up and go younger. The Hornets have assets and draft picks to hand over in order to acquire Vucevic.
If the Hornets are serious about creating a winning team instead of tanking to be in the lottery every year, this is the kind of win-now move that the Hornets should look to make.
Charlotte doesn't have any chance of making any noise in the East, even with it being much weaker thanks to injuries to Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum.
Still, getting this young team some playoff experience next season is invaluable for growing into a contending team in a few years. They need to allow Ball, Miller, and the other young players to play games that actually matter.
If the Hornets do make a move to bring in Vucevic, he likely has about three years left of solid basketball in him. Charlotte needs to get their young guys to develop along that timeline to get the full effect of what Vucevic can do.
