Charlotte’s 2026 NBA Draft watchlist: Three players to know
The Charlotte Hornets are finally showing signs of life. Under new President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson, the franchise seems to be heading in the right direction — but they're probably still a year or two away from truly turning the corner.
That means all eyes turn to the 2026 NBA Draft, where Charlotte is likely to land another lottery pick, possibly inside the top 10 — or even the top four. It’s another chance to bring in a future star to pair with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and rising young talents like Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeeley.
So who could the Hornets target in next year’s draft? Let’s take a closer look at a few names to know.
PG Mikel Brown Jr, Louisville
Mikel Brown Jr. might be one of the most fun guards in the 2025 class. He plays with a calm, smooth style — never rushed, always under control. He’s got great handles, knows how to run the pick-and-roll, and can hit shots from deep without a problem.
What makes him stand out, though, is how smart he is with the ball. He sees the floor really well and makes the right reads. At 6-foot-2, he’s not huge, but he makes up for it with feel and decision-making. He should make an immediate impact at Louisville and could rise fast on draft boards if things click.
247Sports has him as the No. 6 overall recruit and the No. 2 point guard in the class — and it’s easy to see why.
Now, drafting a point guard might feel like a weird fit for Charlotte, given that LaMelo Ball is already in place. But if Brown Jr. lives up to the hype, the front office might have to ask some tough questions — including whether it’s time to reset around a younger, more cost-effective core.
F Cameron Boozer, Duke
If Charlotte ends up with a top-2 pick, Boozer should be at the very top of their board. The 6-foot-9 Duke forward — and son of longtime NBA vet Carlos Boozer — is widely projected as the No. 1 pick in 2026, and for good reason.
Seeing him next to LaMelo, Miller, and Knueppel? Sign me up.
Boozer ranked as the No. 3 overall recruit and the top forward in the 2026 class, per 247Sports. He brings a polished inside-out game, elite rebounding, and outstanding passing instincts for a big man.
“His hands are virtually magnetic,” 247Sports’ Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein said. “He’s the best long outlet passer the high school game has seen since Kevin Love.”
He’s the kind of franchise-changing prospect that resets timelines and expectations — exactly what Charlotte needs to take the next step.
SG Dame Sarr, Duke
If Kon Knueppel pans out, the Hornets might want to dip into the Duke talent pool again — and Dame Sarr fits the bill.
Dame Sarr spent the last few years playing for FC Barcelona, and now he’s headed to Duke, where he’ll team up with Cameron Boozer this fall. At 6-foot-8 with long arms and a strong frame, he already looks the part of an NBA wing.
He’s got real experience playing against grown pros overseas, and it shows — especially on defense. He’s super active, makes plays, and knows how to use his length to cause problems. That kind of two-way potential is exactly what a team like Charlotte should be looking for.
Offensively, he’s still evolving, but the scoring flashes are there. If his shot-making continues to improve, Sarr could become one of the most complete two-way prospects in the 2026 class.
The Hornets aren’t far off, and another smart draft pick could speed up the process. Whether they target a lead guard like Brown, a foundational forward like Boozer, or a do-it-all wing like Sarr, the 2026 draft is shaping up to be a key step in the rebuild.
