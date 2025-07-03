Liam McNeeley and Sion James lay out their goals for NBA Summer League
After the initial tidal wave that was the opening of NBA free agency, the league is in a bit of a lull before the annual Summer League festivities kick off in Las Vegas next week. Ahead of their trip to the desert, the Charlotte Hornets hosted a workout with their rookies in the Queen City.
Following that workout, Sion James and Liam McNeeley were made available to the media to answer some questions about Summer League and what is to come for the Hornets.
James, a guard from Duke who was selected with the 33rd overall pick in the second round, is a bruising defender who is willing to hit first on both ends of the court. His overwhelming stature combined with his lateral agility are reminiscent of some of the NBA's most valued perimeter defenders like Lu Dort and Alex Caruso.
Ahead of Vegas Summer Legaue, which tips off next Thursday, James was asked about what he's hoping to show fans of the Hornets who aren't intimately familiar with his game.
"In terms of the things I expect to do out there: play for my teammates, play physical, get in the paint, finish in the paint, make plays for others, and then guard the ball on defense. I'm sure you'll see a lot of that."
Sounds like the exact report scouts laid out for James.
For McNeely, the 29th overall pick in last week's draft, his dream for Summer League was simple.
"Our goal is to win a Summer League championship."
A lofty one, but it's not totally out of the question. James and McNeeley will be joined on Charlotte's Summer League team by first round picks Kon Knueppel and Tidjane Salaun, highly-touted second round pick Ryan Kalkbrenner, and KJ Simpson, the 2024 second round pick with a boatload of NBA experience.
That six-some plus former Denver Nugget PJ Hall make up one of the Hornets' deepest and most talented Summer League squads in recent memory, only adding to the buzz that the team's busy summer has sent coursing through Charlotte.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
What are the Hornets doing with all of these guards?
Changing it up: Jeff Peterson is making competitive moves and instilling hope
Is there still room for Josh Okogie? Hornets' recent moves suggest he could be the odd man out
The one player who has benefited most from the Hornets' offseason moves