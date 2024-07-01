Denver Interested in Trading for Vasilije Micić?
One of the several pieces the Charlotte Hornets landed in the Gordon Hayward trade with Oklahoma City in February, Vasilije Micić, could be on the move this summer. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Denver Nuggets are a team to watch.
"The Nuggets are also engaged in trade scenarios for backup big man Zeke Nnaji, sources said. Denver had given the 23-year-old out of Arizona an opportunity to claim a clear-cut reserve role behind Nikola Jokić, but traded up in Wednesday’s NBA Draft to select a foreseeable replacement in Dayton center DaRon Holmes II. Nnaji’s $8 million salary could be an outgoing package, for example, to bring back Serbian point guard Vasilije Micić from Charlotte, who’s been a target for Denver."
The Hornets could certainly use some help in the frontcourt after going through much of the 2023-24 season with one true center in Nick Richards. Mark Williams missed 63 games with a back injury, forcing Richards into a starting role.
Before he was dealt to Dallas, PJ Washington played some minutes at the five, as did Grant Williams once he was acquired from the Mavericks. Nnaji would be a solid number three option for the Hornets, assuming Williams return to 100% and Richards isn't traded. In 58 games last season, Nnaji averaged 3.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest.
Micić became a fan favorite in his short time with the Hornets this season, but the 31-year-old could be blocking playing time for younger guards such as Tre Mann, Nick Smith Jr., and KJ Simpson. It seems unlikely that they would keep both Micić and Reggie Jackson on the roster, who was just acquired in a draft day trade.
