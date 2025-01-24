Did LaMelo Ball get snubbed from the Eastern Conference All-Star starting five?
Earlier tonight, Inside the NBA on TNT unveiled the starting lineups for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, set to take place on Sunday, February 16th at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
In a questionable outcome for the 2025 NBA All-Star eastern starting lineup selections, Charlotte Hornets' dynamic point guard LaMelo Ball finds himself on the outside looking in despite currently putting up career-best numbers and garnering significant fan support.
Ball, who leads all Eastern Conference guards in scoring with an impressive 29 points per game, lost the starting guard positions to New York's Jalen Brunson and Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell. The statistics tell a compelling story: Ball not only outscores both Brunson (26 PPG) and Mitchell (23.2 PPG) but also leads the trio in rebounds (5.4 per game) and assists (7.5 per game).
The voting breakdown adds another layer of intrigue to the situation. Ball dominated the fan vote, securing the top position, and earned respect from his peers with a third-place ranking in player voting. However, a seventh-place media ranking ultimately affected his weighted score, excluding him from the starting lineup.
Ball's consistency has been remarkable this season, recording double-digit scoring in all 29 games he has appeared in, including 20 games with 25 or more points scored. His combination of scoring prowess and playmaking ability, evidenced by ranking eighth in the NBA in assists, makes his omission particularly noteworthy.
The selection results highlight the complex nature of the NBA All-Star voting system, where fan enthusiasm, peer recognition, and media evaluation don't always align. While Brunson and Mitchell undoubtedly have had strong seasons, Ball's statistical superiority and fan support raise questions about whether the current voting format effectively identifies the most deserving starters.
As the All-Star reserve selections approach, Ball seems certain to make his way onto the roster. Still, his possible starter snub will likely fuel ongoing debates about the balance between performance metrics and voting influence in determining All-Star starters.
