LaMelo Ball not named a starter for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game

LaMelo will have to wait to see if he'll make his second trip to the All-Star Game.

Schuyler Callihan

Thursday night, Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball was left out of the group of starters for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco. Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks) and Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) secured the two starting spots out of the Eastern Conference. Ball had the most fan votes, but the media and players went in another direction. He finished third in the combined voting.

Ball will have to wait until January 30th to see if he will make his second All-Star appearance as a reserve, which will be selected by the coaches.

In 29 games this season, Ball has averaged 29 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 41.9% from the floor and 33.5% from three-point range.

This year's All-Star Game will feature a new four-team mini-tournament rather than East vs. West or two teams that were drafted.

From the NBA:

"Two teams will meet in one semifinal (Game 1), and the remaining two teams will meet in the other semifinal (Game 2). The winning teams from Game 1 and Game 2 will advance to face each other in the championship (Game 3). For each game, the winner will be the first team to reach or surpass 40 points."

Each team will have eight players, who will be drafted by honorary team general managers Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith of TNT's Inside the NBA. The draft will take place on February 6th at 7:30 p.m. EST on TNT.

The three-game All-Star tournament will take place on February 16th, beginning at 8 p.m. EST.

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

