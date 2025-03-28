Latest NBA mock draft gives Hornets athletic shotmaker
If the NBA season ended today, the Charlotte Hornets would have the third-worst record in the league. That would give them, just like the two teams below them, a 14% chance at winning the lottery, and it would mean they could pick anywhere from first through seventh overall.
In the absence of simulating a lottery, the Hornets were given the third overall pick befitting their record in the latest NBA mock draft from CBS Sports. Unsurprisingly, that did not get them Cooper Flagg. It didn't get them Dylan Harper this time, either.
With that third pick, Adam Finkelstein tabbed Ace Bailey as the next Hornets selection. "I'm staying firm with my top three. While the season was a disappointment for Rutgers and Bailey didn't play with the necessary level of consistency to help himself, we still saw all the same signs that made him the second-rated prospect in last year's high school class," he said. "It's the wing size, athleticism, and shot-making. Teams want to learn more about his overall process on both ends, and dig into the low assist rate, but the upside remains very high."
The 18-year-old prospect won't turn 19 until August, so he remains one of the youngest players in the draft. That would make back-to-back years with very young selections after Charlotte took the second-youngest player in the 2024 NBA Draft, Tidjane Salaun.
Bailey, a 6'10" forward from Rutgers, shot 34.6% from three and averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He would presumably slot in at the four and push Miles Bridges to the three and Josh Green to the bench once he was deemed ready to start in Charlotte.
The Hornets are waiting for the lottery to decide their ultimate fate, and assuming they don't get the first overall pick, they will have choices to make. One of them might involve whether or not to pick Bailey.
