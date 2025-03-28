All Hornets

Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors

Picking tonight's game between Charlotte and Toronto.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) looks to pass as he is defended by Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) looks to pass as he is defended by Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
It appears the Charlotte Hornets' mini "hot streak" has come to an end. The Bugs have dropped three straight and five of their past six.

Tonight, they'll head north and across the border to take on a Toronto Raptors team that has played respectable basketball since the turn of the calendar. This month, Toronto is 8-5 and have won two straight coming into tonight's contest.

Is there a chance Charlotte can snap their current skid on Friday night? Here's what our staff thinks.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 110, Raptors 105

The Raptors will be without RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, and Brandon Ingram and could be without Chris Boucher. That's a lot of talent sitting on the bench in street clothes. Even with LaMelo Ball out, I like the Hornets' chances to get the road win.

Zachary Roberts: Raptors 112, Hornets 106

Without LaMelo Ball, this becomes a little more lopsided of a match between two bad teams. Charlotte needs to string losses together at this point to improve their lottery chances, and they will probably have a tough time even with Brandon Ingram out.

Ian Black: Raptors 104, Hornets 97

Unfortunately for the Hornets, the offense is not good enough to break the Raptors' stellar defense, and the defense is not good enough to notably take advantage of the struggling Raptors offense. The gap between these teams is not enormous, but the matchup definitely favors the home team.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan

