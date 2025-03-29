Which Hornet guard will step up in LaMelo Ball's absence?
On Friday night, LaMelo Ball was ruled out for the season due to having some minor procedures with his ankle and wrist that were affecting his play. The loss of Ball is quite the blow for a team that is already decimated with injuries.
Although Ball being out of the lineup is very unfortunate, it allows for some of the younger guys who don't play as much to further prove themselves and earn a spot in the rotation at some point.
One of those players who will have the major opportunity to shine is Hornets two-way player and 2024 second-round draft pick, KJ Simpson.
Simpson has had a couple of chances this season to play key minutes for the Hornets, but this likely will be the most consistent stretch of playing time he'll see.
Simpson posted 14 points, two rebounds, and three assists in his first start since Ball's injury versus Toronto on Friday night. In six games as a starter this season, Simpson has averaged 12.7 points per game, along with 2.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.
Impressively enough, his three-point percentage is above 45% on 4.5 attempts while also shooting 45.2% from the field.
With Tre Mann and LaMelo Ball out of the lineup, it gives Simpson a very big opportunity to gather a rotational sport for next season, instead of being stuck in the G-League with the Greensboro Swarm.
Since Simpson is on a two-way deal, this opportunity could truly be the make or break of his career. It's not too often that you get the chance to start in the NBA, especially as a rookie.
Another player who could really thrive in this opportunity is Nick Smith Jr., who had a rough game in Toronto, going 2-14 from the field. That said, Smith had just put together some consistent performances before their last game.
The Hornets, who had a lot of players at the guard position, are now very limited due to everyone experiencing the injury bug. Sometimes it's moments like this that really open it up for the younger players to get an opportunity.
