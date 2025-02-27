Early 2026 NBA Mock Draft has Hornets taking 'devastating matchup' for opponents
If you're the Charlotte Hornets, it has not been too early to look to the NBA Draft for a long time. Even now, it's not really too early to start looking at the 2026 draft, either. The Hornets should be fully focused on the future, and there is a possibility that they'll once again be in the lottery.
Right now, ESPN is using the current standings to do its early 2026 mock. That means Charlotte is picking fourth since they have the fourth-worst record in the sport right now. That will undeniably change, but it's all anyone can go on now.
That gives them the chance to pick Nate Ament, a player who will be nearing the end of his first year in college by this time next year. He is currently uncommitted, with Duke, Kentucky, and Louisville reportedly angling to get a commitment from him. The 6'11" player is considered the fourth-best prospect in next year's draft as of today.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony said, "A relative unknown 18 months ago, Ament has grown significantly, filled out his frame, and become a devastating matchup at 6-foot-11 with an exceptionally high skill level. His tremendous shot-making prowess, intriguing passing and defensive versatility, and ability to get his shot off almost whenever he pleases give him perhaps the highest upside of any prospect in this class."
Ament is listed as a small forward, but at 6'11", he's more suited to the power forward spot. The Hornets could put him there and put the shorter Miles Bridges back to the small forward position and run a LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Bridges, Ament, and Mark Williams five-man unit.
The three prospects who went ahead of Ament and who could theoretically be in play for Charlotte next year were (in order from one to three) Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Carlos Boozer. Jayden Quaintance, Karim Lopez, and Chris Cenac Jr. went right after the Hornets pick and could be in the mix, too.
