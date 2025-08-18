ESPN insider reveals telling LaMelo Ball stat that will define 2025-26 Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets were defined by several numbers last season. Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball's games played (27 and 47, respectively) played a huge role. Ball's field goal percentage (40.5%) was also significant. Plenty will define the 2025-26 season, too.
Which ones will matter most? Kon Knueppel's three-point percentage, Moussa Diabate's defensive rating, LaMelo Ball's games played, Brandon Miller's points per game, and more will be the key factors in how well Charlotte does this year. According to one ESPN insider, though, it's LaMelo Ball's usage rate that will really define things.
LaMelo Ball's usage rate called out by ESPN analyst
LaMelo Ball had an astonishing 35.9% usage rate last year, clearly the highest in the league. It was the 23rd-highest mark in a single season ever. That typically means that a player is superb, and they demand the ball more because of how effective they are.
The only exceptions are Ball, DeMarcus Cousins when he was traded from the Kings to the Pelicans, Jermaine O'Neal after being suspended, and Michael Jordan when he joined the Washington Wizards. All other players with 35.9% or higher usage rates made All-NBA teams of some kind.
Unfortunately, as ball-dominant as Ball was, he wasn't all that good with the usage rate. "Even if Ball had played enough games to qualify for All-NBA consideration, he wouldn't have come close. His PER was the worst for any player with a 35% usage rate in NBA history," ESPN insider Zach Kram said.
That number should decrease in 2025-26 with more help on offense, but it did prompt Krum to ask a crucial question heading into 2025-26. "Factor in his frequent injury absences, and it's unclear if Ball is still a franchise player the Hornets should build around, or rather a ball-dominant entertainer who doesn't win games," he concluded.
Krum isn't yet convinced that Ball can be a winning, franchise player. The Hornets have bet that he can be, but that didn't pan out well last year. This year, Ball's usage, production, and health will determine just how much better the Hornets can really be.
