Should the Charlotte Hornets sit LaMelo Ball in the preseason?
The Charlotte Hornets have stopped short of being able to make the playoffs in each of the last few seasons. Most of the reason for that has been injuries to star players, mainly LaMelo Ball.
After being named an All-Star in 2022, things have gone south for the Hornets' star guard. Shortly after the All-Star break, he was ruled out for the season with an ankle injury.
Ball has played in 36, 22, and 47 games in each of the last three seasons. Injuries are a prominent part of his NBA story. With that being the case, should the Hornets even risk playing in the preseason?
The Charlotte Hornets should only let LaMelo Ball play one preseason game
Now that the entire preseason schedule has been released for the Hornets, they would be smart to only let him play one preseason game. He can't sit out the entire preseason because he needs some reps after missing the second half of last year.
Ball coming into the regular season rusty doesn't do anyone good, so having him out there for a game to get his feel back for competitive basketball before thrusting him into a full rotation for a regular season game is a good idea.
Playing him any more than just a single game is an unnecessary risk for a guy who clearly is injury-prone. The goal for Charlotte should be for him to play at least 50 games this year and they can't afford to see him go down in a meaningless preseason game like he did a couple of years ago.
Keeping LaMelo Ball healthy is the Hornets' only shot at making the playoffs
Ball is by far the best playmaker that the Hornets have on their roster. His ability to hit deep threes and find creative passing lanes is something that no other guard on the roster possesses.
Keeping him healthy and ready for games in March and April is the most important thing for the Hornets, and for Ball himself. Getting injured in preseason would be the worst-case scenario.
Charlotte has plenty of other young guys who can get playing time in the preseason, instead. The new offseason acquisitions need time to acclimate to each other, as well.
