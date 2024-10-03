Former Hornets guard Ish Smith joins division rival's front office
After a long, 13-year career in the NBA, former Charlotte Hornets point guard Ish Smith is moving on to the next chapter of his basketball career. According to Josh Robbins of The Athletic, Smith has been hired by the Washington Wizards as a pro scout.
As mentioned in the above tweet, Smith played for nearly half of the league throughout his career, including two stints with the Hornets. After going undrafted in 2010, the former Wake Forest star signed with the Houston Rockets. He would also go on to play for the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and Denver Nuggets. Whew, that's a lot.
For someone who went undrafted to stick around the league for that long says a lot about his toughness and resiliency. All of that hard work came to fruition when he won an NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets in 2023.
"Thirteen long years. Hopefully, my journey inspires people,"Smith said in a video the NBA posted on YouTube. "It's been great. It's been fun. I'm happy for all the guys, the whole team. This is where you come together, a true family, and sacrifice yourself. This is what it's all about. This is what it's all about."
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball guesses and reacts to his NBA2K25 ratings
Hornets are buying in: Seth Curry says Charles Lee's energy is 'trickling down to the team'
Ranking the Top 10 NBA Point Guards Entering the 2024-25 Season