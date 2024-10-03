All Hornets

Former Hornets guard Ish Smith joins division rival's front office

The Charlotte, North Carolina native moves into a new chapter of his basketball career.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Ish Smith (14) dribbles the ball up the court against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Ish Smith (14) dribbles the ball up the court against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a long, 13-year career in the NBA, former Charlotte Hornets point guard Ish Smith is moving on to the next chapter of his basketball career. According to Josh Robbins of The Athletic, Smith has been hired by the Washington Wizards as a pro scout.

As mentioned in the above tweet, Smith played for nearly half of the league throughout his career, including two stints with the Hornets. After going undrafted in 2010, the former Wake Forest star signed with the Houston Rockets. He would also go on to play for the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and Denver Nuggets. Whew, that's a lot.

For someone who went undrafted to stick around the league for that long says a lot about his toughness and resiliency. All of that hard work came to fruition when he won an NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets in 2023.

"Thirteen long years. Hopefully, my journey inspires people,"Smith said in a video the NBA posted on YouTube. "It's been great. It's been fun. I'm happy for all the guys, the whole team. This is where you come together, a true family, and sacrifice yourself. This is what it's all about. This is what it's all about."

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball guesses and reacts to his NBA2K25 ratings

Hornets are buying in: Seth Curry says Charles Lee's energy is 'trickling down to the team'

Ranking the Top 10 NBA Point Guards Entering the 2024-25 Season

Brandon Miller’s goal for 2024-25? An elite two-way season

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News