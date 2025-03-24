Exploring a potential trade package for Hornets star Miles Bridges to return home
One word: Michigan.
A word that is all too familiar to Charlotte Hornets' star Miles Bridges. A native of Flint, Michigan, Bridges played his freshman year of high school in Michigan, before transferring to Huntington Prep School in West Virginia. Bridges went back home for college, going to play under Tom Izzo at Michigan State, about a 45 minute drive from his hometown of Flint.
Charlotte was the farthest Miles has been from home in his basketball life, and it's now where he has spent the last seven years of his life. Bridges has established himself as a star with the Hornets, averaging 20.9 points this season in 56 games.
With the Hornets in the midst of a full fledged rebuild, and the 27-year old Bridges on the first year of a 3 year, $75 million contract, is there incentive for the team to deal their longest-tenured player?
To keep it short, there is.
And who better to deal for the Michigan native than the Detroit Pistons.
The Pistons have been the league's most shocking team this season, sitting 40-32 and 6th in the Eastern Conference. This is the same Pistons who only one season ago lost 28 straight games, finishing a league worst 14-68. After an excellent offseason and an incredible coaching job from J.B. Bickerstaff, basketball in the Motor City is back.
They do need a second scorer next to star guard Cade Cunningham, and why not bring in a Michigan native who has played second fiddle to a star guard his entire career (Kemba Walker, LaMelo Ball)?
The Potential Deal
Hornets receive: G/F Tim Hardaway Jr*, G/F Simone Fontecchio, 2027 Top-Five Protected First Round Selection
Pistons receive: F Miles Bridges
*Hardaway Jr. is on the final season of his deal. For this scenario to work he must have been extended by the Pistons, or in a sign-and-trade.
Why the Hornets do this
If the Hornets make this deal, they fully commit to finally moving on from Bridges, who has been in trade rumors for the previous three seasons. In doing so, they acquire two players who would fit nicely alongside LaMelo Ball. Both Hardaway and Fontecchio are considered 3&D players, which the Hornets only have at the wing position with Josh Okogie and Josh Green.
Both have had a down year, both shooting around the 35% mark from three. Fontecchio is scoring 6.2 points a night, while Hardaway is at 10.3.
Fontecchio currently sits on the first year of a 2 year, $16 million contract, and if Jeff Peterson were to take him on it would most likely be in hopes that he can refind the player he was after the trade deadline last season (15.4 points on 47.9/42.6).
If the Hornets were to acquire both players, they could add more shooting around Ball, committing to him for the future. As for the first round pick, if the Hornets were to acquire the Pistons 2027 first, they would own FOUR (CLT, DAL, MIA) firsts in the 2027 draft. An excellent start to their rebuild.
Why the Pistons do this
The Pistons would find a second star for Cade Cunningham, one they are clearly missing this season. Fontecchio and Hardaway's output do not exactly point to key pieces they are looking to keep around for the foreseeable future, and especially not if they look to extend Malik Beasley in the offseason.
The loss of the first round pick would hurt, but giving themseleves a greater chance to compete in the Eastern Conference may be worth it in the long-run, especially with Bridges still under contract.
