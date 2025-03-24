Who should the Hornets target if they lose out on Cooper Flagg? Here are two promising prospects
As the end of the 2024-25 NBA season approaches, it seems like some teams have checked out to enter the “Cooper Flagg Sweepstakes.”
While the Duke superstar has been heralded as the future No. 1 pick prior to ever donning a Blue Devil jersey, it's worth evaluating how much of a gap there is between Flagg and the next batch of prospects
The two other prospects expected to be drafted in the top three are Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe, both true freshmen.
Ace Bailey
The consensus No. 2 recruit in the country behind Flagg, Bailey has spent the year at Rutgers, where he earned All-Big Ten honors.
Similar to Flagg, Bailey is a freakishly talented 6-foot-10 forward/guard hybrid who seems destined to find success at the pro level. This season, Bailey averaged 17.6 points per game, 7 rebounds and one block.
According to The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie, NBA scouts are high on Bailey’s athletic potential but have some concerns about his decision-making.
"Some see real star upside, while some see a good, Michael Porter Jr.-like role player, and yet others worry significantly about his decision-making. The pre-draft process will be incredibly important,” said Vecenie.
The Rutgers phenom is a solid shooter from beyond the arc, gaining confidence as his freshman season progressed. Bailey and Flagg post similar numbers from three-point range, with Bailey leading in three-pointers made per game (1.6 compared to Flagg’s 1.4) while Flagg was a bit more efficient (36.7% compared to 34.6%)
Both players have been impactful on the defensive end, proving to be capable defenders near the perimeter while also effectively challenging shots around the basket (both average 1.3 blocks per game).
V.J. Edgecombe
The Big 12 Freshman of the Year was also a highly-sought after high school prospect, ranking among the top five in most major recruiting outlets.
At 6-foot-5 and 180 pounds, Edgecombe is an uber-athletic shooting guard who is also capable of stretching the floor as a three-point shooter. Defensively, his length and athleticism allows him to guard 1-3, immediately making him an asset without taking his offensive skills into account.
According to The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie, his projected play style at the pro level differs, but the consensus seems to be that he will be a productive player one way or another
"NBA executives are mixed on Edgecombe’s on-ball upside. Some will compare him to Victor Oladipo, whereas others see him more as a terrific 3-and-D player with some transition force with his nuclear levels of explosive athleticism," said Vecenie.
This season, Edgecombe averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He was also a force as a defender, averaging 2.1 steals per game (tied for 3rd in the conference).
While his future as a scorer remains unclear, Edgecombe has the potential to be the type of defender that automatically guards the opposing team's best player. While a strong defensive prospect may not be as intriguing as drafting a 20+ point per game scorer, his defensive capabilities should allow him to be an immediate contributor on his future team.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Chandler Parsons explains how LaMelo Ball is 'leaving free money on the table'
Wiggins catches fire, Hornets lose and are eliminated from playoff contention
Miles Bridges predicted to be used as trade bait this offseason by the Hornets
Recent top five pick listed as a potential trade target for the Charlotte Hornets