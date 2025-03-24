Hornets' loss to the Heat officially settles future draft pick obligation
After falling to the Miami Heat 122-105 in a game that saw the team start fast before fading over the course of four quarters, the Charlotte Hornets are officially eliminated from postseason contention. Charlotte will sit on the sideline for the NBA playoffs for the 9th straight season, the longest active streak in the Association.
While the franchise's past is dreary and the present is bleak, there is hope on the horizon in Charlotte. First-year general manager Jeff Peterson has done a masterful job at acquiring future draft capital and intriguing young talent without completely gutting the core of the Hornets' roster. And with the loss to Miami that eliminated them from the playoffs in 2025, Peterson re-inserted another piece of ammo to his ever-growing war chest of future picks.
Charlotte will retain their 2025 first-round pick
Not that it was ever really in question after Charlotte's unfortunate rash of injuries, but due to the team's elimination from playoff contention, the Hornets will fulfill a future draft pick obligation with a pair of second-round picks, not a first-rounder.
The Charlotte Hornets owed the Sacramento Kings (via New York, to Atlanta, to San Antonio, to Sacramento, dating all the way back with the Kai Jones draft night trade in 2021) a lottery-protected first round pick in 2025. However, now that they are guaranteed to be selecting in the lottery, Charlotte will send a pair of future second-rounders to Sacramento instead of a premium first-round selection.
The top of the 2025 NBA Draft is loaded with flawed, but intriguing talent outside of the top-two sure things: Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper. If the lottery gods shine their light on Charlotte and they select in the top two, the franchise's never-ending rebuild will be kickstarted with a top-notch prospect. If the lottery balls fall to the wayside and Charlotte slips in the draft order, draft night becomes even more interesting due to the large morass of similarly rated talent below the pair of Harper and Flagg.
