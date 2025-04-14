Former Charlotte Hornet guard Isaiah Wong signs with overseas team
Just a few months after playing in 20 games with the Charlotte Hornets, guard Isaiah Wong has signed a three-year contract overseas with BC Zalgiris in Lithuania.
The contract includes a “friendly two-way out” clause that will allow him to leave the team if he gets offered a contract from either a NBA, EuroLeague or Chinese team.
Wong signed with the Hornets on a two-way contract in December but was waived on February 13th. In 20 games with the Bugs, he averaged 6.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in a little over 13 minutes per night.
In addition to his time with the Hornets, he also played in several games with the G-League affiliate, Greensboro Swarm. In six games there, he averaged 16.0 points, five rebounds, and four assists.
Before landing in Charlotte, Wong spent time with the Utah Jazz’ G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.
Originally, he was selected in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers, with the 55th overall pick of the draft.
During his college years, he played at the University of Miami. As a Hurricane, he took Miami to the Elite Eight and their first ever Final Four in back-to-back years. In 2023, he was named the ACC Player of the Year.
