Former Hornets Draft Pick Amari Bailey Signs Deal with Eastern Conference Foe
The Brooklyn Nets have signed Amari Bailey to a Exhibit-10 contract. Bailey, the 41st pick in the 2023 Draft, spent last season with the Charlotte Hornets on a two-way contract. However, after one season the Hornets had seen enough and decided against tendering him a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent earlier in the off-season.
Bailey joined his hometown LA Clippers for Summer League and there was speculation he would sign a two-way contact. However, it appears the Clippers decided to go in another direction and now Bailey has had to settle for a partially guaranteed Exhibit-10 contract which will likely see him end up in the G-League to start the season.
As a highly touted freshman out of UCLA, to not be on an NBA roster after a single season is a surprising In last years' G-League showcase Bailey played in 13 games with the Greensboro Swarm, averaging 18 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game
