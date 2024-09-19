All Hornets

Which Hornets Could Be Targeted in an NBA Expansion Draft?

A few names that could be selected in a future expansion draft.

Schuyler Callihan

Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA currently has 30 teams, but that will likely change in the near future as the league looks to expand to 32.

In a recent article on ESPN, multiple contributors helped form a mock draft where Seattle and Las Vegas, the two most likely expansion cities, alternated picks. The lone Charlotte Hornet to be selected? Forward Grant Williams.

"Williams is a proven postseason player who can guard multiple positions and hit 3s and is on a contract worth roughly $28 million over the next two seasons. That's a combination that can net me a positive asset in return, and at this point in the draft that is what I'm looking to do."

If/when expansion takes place, said team(s) will have to operate under a reduced salary cap for the first two seasons. So, no, LaMelo Ball or Miles Bridges won't be the face of an expansion team. A couple of other Hornets that I believe could be appealing to said team though would be Tre Mann and Nick Richards.

Mann is a former first-round pick who finally found some playing time toward the end of last season with the Hornets and really shined. In 28 games, he averaged 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. The fact that he's only 23 years old makes him an even more intriguing option.

As for Richards, no, he's not someone who can be a high-level player as a starter but he can fill in as an expansion team's starting center to begin and give you quality play. Over the last year or so, several teams around the league have called the Hornets about his availability.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Hornets Carrying the Biggest Cap Hits in 2024-25

Brandon Miller Rises, LaMelo Ball Falls in CBS Sports Top 100 Players Ranking

Which Hornets Players Have the Most to Prove?

Charles Lee Receives Low Coaching Ranking from NBA Analyst

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News