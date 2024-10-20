Former Hornets center Kai Jones makes the Clippers' opening day roster
Sometimes a change of scenery can be a good thing and that appears to be the case for the former first-round pick of the Charlotte Hornets, Kai Jones. The Los Angeles Clippers will be keeping Jones on the team's opening day roster on a two-way contract, according to Shams Charania.
During his brief time with Charlotte, Jones spent most of his time either at the end of the bench or playing in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm. Poor decision-making on the offensive end and the inability to compete against bigger, more physical bigs played a big factor in the team moving on from him.
Jones also cited in an interview on the Vizion Podcast that he and former Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak had several conversations about his mental health. The Hornets wanted him to take a step back and seek help. Jones wanted to focus on basketball and not step away, which ultimately led to his trade request. The Hornets released him after no offers were made and he eventually landed with the Philadelphia 76ers before moving out to L.A.
In five preseason games with the Clippers, Jones averaged eight points and five rebounds.
