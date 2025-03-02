Former Hornets first-round draft pick signs with defending Western Conference champions
#GoatLife is headed to a new squad.
Former Charlotte Hornets first-round draft pick Kai Jones inked a two-way deal with the defending Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, per Chris Haynes.
Jones, who was selected with the 19th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Texas, was released by the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday afternoon. He quickly signed a two-way deal with Dallas a few hours later.
The former Charlotte Hornet, who turned 24 in January, is averaging 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds this season. The Hornets released the former Longhorn in October 2023 after an absence with the team and some questionable activity on social media. Jones then signed a multi-year deal with the Clippers in April, however, the team converted his deal to a two-way contract in October of 2024.
Jones will most likely see time with his new squad, as the Mavericks have been extremely depleted at the center position, with Moses Brown, Dwight Powell, and Kylor Kelley being the only centers on the roster.
The signing of Jones is the latest of many roster re-shaping moves in Dallas after the bombshell Luka Doncic Trade. Jones joins the aforementioned Brown, Powell, Kelley, PJ Washington, Anthony Davis, Derrick Lively, and Daniel Gafford in the big man rotation with the Mavs.
