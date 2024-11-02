All Hornets

Fourth quarter free throw parade helps fuel Celtics past Hornets

The Hornets move to 2-3 on the season.

Schuyler Callihan

Whew, what a fun night in the Queen City. The Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics put on a show in the first of a back-to-back. The Celtics walked away victorious, 124-109, but the Hornets played with maximum effort, grit, and toughness to give the defending world champion a fight to the end.

Things got a little out of hand in the final minutes with some technical fouls and some questionable calls that went against the Hornets, leading to 22 fourth quarter free throw attempts by Boston.

Best of the Night: Tre Mann

I could very easily go with LaMelo Ball here, but we need to spread the love around a little bit. I mean, where would the Hornets be without Tre Mann? Like, seriously? And who would have thought I'd ever be saying that? Mann continues to be a big-time piece off of the bench for Charles Lee, tonight pouring in 23 points on 10/18 shooting from the field. He can make contested shots from outside but is a pretty crafty finisher inside as well, which he put on display a couple of times tonight.

Worst of the Night: Interior defense

Charlotte still has a lot to figure out defensively, but the most staggering issue of the night was their inability to defend the paint. Boston is a team that typically loves to live and die with the three, so entering the night, they ranked 28th in paint points per game, averaging 37.6 Tonight, they finished with 56. Now, not having Nick Richards (shoulder) for the second half certainly played a factor, but they allowed those looks inside all night long.

Stat of the Night: 54 first half three-point attempts

Shots from deep were flying all over the place for both teams in the first half, with Charlotte and Boston combining for 54 attempts in the first half alone. The pace was very fast in the first 24 minutes, and with all of the triples being launched, it felt like the first to 200 would win the game. Kidding, of course, but it was an offensive explosion in that first half.

Highlight of the Night:

Next up: Saturday vs. Celtics at 6 p.m. EST.

Schuyler Callihan
