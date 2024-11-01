To appreciate Josh Green's value for the Hornets, you have to look beyond the stat sheet
Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green has provided a defensive boost since his return, although the overall team performance on that end of the floor hasn't been anything near what head coach Charles Lee would like.
In his first two games this season, Green has recorded three blocks and two steals while shooting an efficient 5/11 from the field and 4/7 from three-point territory. He's never been known as a big-time scoring threat, but when he does put the ball up, he's consistently knocking down shots.
As Grant Williams stated following the win over the Toronto Raptors earlier in the week, Green does all of the little things that tend to go unnoticed.
Williams on the importance of Green's presence
“Josh’s impact doesn’t show in the box score oftentimes. He does a phenomenal job of just hounding guys whether it’s in the full court or half court or guarding guys off screens. Even shots where they shoot tough floaters – he’s right there. You have to give him credit. I think he’s one of the best complementary guys in the league and he has a great opportunity with this team to be himself. I’m excited that he gets to play his game and whether he makes a mistake or not just continuing to play hard. I’m just super excited for him to have that opportunity and do his thing.”
He's the perfect fit for this team
When you have a creative player like LaMelo Ball running the offense, he's going to take some chances with the basketball, and sometimes those result in turnovers. He's also a high-volume shooter, and pairing him with another ball-dominant guard in the backcourt wouldn't make a lot of sense. You want LaMelo to be handling the ball and creating plays for himself and his teammates.
Green fits nicely because he's always taken extremely good care of the rock and is a pass first, pass second, shoot third type of player. He has the confidence to knock down shots, but he'll do everything he can to help his teammates make plays before he puts it up. Plus, as mentioned above by Grant, he's one of the best defensive players on the roster, which helps compensate for Ball's vulnerability.
Will he keep his starting role?
As much as Green brings to the Hornets defensively, there may come a point in time where Tre Mann's scoring ability is too much to keep him on the bench to begin games. I do think we make too much of who is in the starting lineup and who comes off the bench because minutes aren't necessarily restricted when you don't start.
However, the Hornets may want to begin games with the powerful scoring trio of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mann rather than waiting five or so minutes before sending him to the scorer's table.
