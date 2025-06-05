Funny sign on The Pat McAfee Show captures the frustration of Hornets fans
In the weeks leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, Charlotte Hornets fans tried to remain optimistic, thinking that this would be the year they would finally win the top prize and have the right to select a generational talent in Cooper Flagg.
When Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum revealed the fifth and sixth overall picks would be the Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards, it seemed as if Charlotte was in the driver's seat to land the top pick.
The picks were already determined backstage and went in order, so Charlotte co-owner Rick Schnall knew right away, but the rest of us watching from home thought there was a chance, especially when the other two teams who had the highest percent chance fell outside the top four.
Moments later, Tatum revealed the Hornets would pick at four and that the Dallas Mavericks, who had just a 1.8% chance to win the lottery, claimed the top pick.
During today's episode of The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, a fan held up a sign that read "Adam Silver hates the Hornets," which is likely referring to Charlotte not landing the top pick in the draft. Many NBA fans have gone as far as to say the lottery was rigged as it was the NBA's way of saying "thank you" to Dallas for sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Time for a buzz-worthy makeover? Should the Hornets rethink their uniforms and logo?
Who goes at No. 4? DraftKings releases odds for the 2025 NBA Draft
Hornets make power move in wild mock trade for Mavericks' Anthony Davis
Baron Davis believes the Charlotte Hornets can be 'the next Detroit or Houston'