All Hornets

Funny sign on The Pat McAfee Show captures the frustration of Hornets fans

A Charlotte Hornets fan believes Adam Silver hates the organization.

Schuyler Callihan

Sep 28, 2018; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; The Charlotte Hornets mascot Hugo throws t-shirts to the fans during the game against the Boston Celtics at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2018; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; The Charlotte Hornets mascot Hugo throws t-shirts to the fans during the game against the Boston Celtics at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images / Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the weeks leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, Charlotte Hornets fans tried to remain optimistic, thinking that this would be the year they would finally win the top prize and have the right to select a generational talent in Cooper Flagg.

When Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum revealed the fifth and sixth overall picks would be the Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards, it seemed as if Charlotte was in the driver's seat to land the top pick.

The picks were already determined backstage and went in order, so Charlotte co-owner Rick Schnall knew right away, but the rest of us watching from home thought there was a chance, especially when the other two teams who had the highest percent chance fell outside the top four.

Moments later, Tatum revealed the Hornets would pick at four and that the Dallas Mavericks, who had just a 1.8% chance to win the lottery, claimed the top pick.

During today's episode of The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, a fan held up a sign that read "Adam Silver hates the Hornets," which is likely referring to Charlotte not landing the top pick in the draft. Many NBA fans have gone as far as to say the lottery was rigged as it was the NBA's way of saying "thank you" to Dallas for sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Time for a buzz-worthy makeover? Should the Hornets rethink their uniforms and logo?

Who goes at No. 4? DraftKings releases odds for the 2025 NBA Draft

Hornets make power move in wild mock trade for Mavericks' Anthony Davis

Baron Davis believes the Charlotte Hornets can be 'the next Detroit or Houston'

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/News