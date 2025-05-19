Giannis Antetokounmpo mock trade: Hornets play facilitator in mega trade between Bucks, 76ers
All signs point to a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.
The Charlotte Hornets, while possessing some draft capital that could entice the Milwaukee Bucks to send the former MVP to Charlotte, are unlikely to be the beneficiaries of such a trade. They can, however, function as facilitators to get something out of it.
Given how expensive Antetokounmpo is and how valuable he is, this figures to be a true blockbuster deal. The Philadelphia 76ers, thanks to some lottery luck, have the money and the draft capital to make such a move. Here's how it could play out.
The Bucks would receive Paul George, Andre Drummond, and four first-round picks (2025 third overall, 2028 via Clippers, 2030, and 2031 (both Philly's own picks). They also land a 2026 second-round pick. The 76ers would receive Giannis Antetokounmpo and Josh Green. The Hornets would land Pat Connaughton and Kelly Oubre, along with Philly's 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick through the Utah Jazz.
The easiest way for Philadelphia to make salary cap space for Antetokounmpo is to move off one of their three contracts worth $35 million or more yearly. They're not going to trade Tyrese Maxey or Joel Embiid, though, which leaves George. The Bucks don't want George, but that's why they get even more draft capital to do so.
The Hornets get involved by taking some money away from the Bucks to clear space for George. They land two expiring contracts in Connaughton and Oubre, who will either fall off the books a year from now or be trade bait this season.
They also land the 35th pick in this draft, which ironically gives them three in a row in the second round, and a future second-round pick just for taking on some money. They also move on from the Josh Green experiment and give Philly a rotational player to fit alongside their current core.
This works out financially for all teams, and it gives each of them something good in return for being involved. The Hornets could try to swing a deal for the former MVP, but doing something like this would be far more beneficial.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Kevin Durant shuts down Hornets fan asking him to come to Charlotte
The Hornets 2021 failed draft set the franchise back significantly
LaMelo Ball Clippers mock trade: How could Lonzo Ball's prediction come true?
Jeff Peterson doesn't seem defeated despite losing out on top prize Cooper Flagg