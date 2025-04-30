Is next year make-or-break for LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets?
At some point, the Charlotte Hornets are going to have to take the next step in their rebuild. They've been accumulating assets for arguably five years now, and it's gotten them nowhere so far. Eventually, they'll have to start getting better, or they'll have to once again tear it all down and try again with all new faces.
What does that mean for LaMelo Ball?
Even after another injury-riddled, loss-filled campaign, the Hornets maintain that they're not trading him, and he doesn't want to leave. What if the Hornets endure another year of the same next season? Is that going to do it for Ball?
Probably not.
This front office seems very future-oriented. They tried and almost successfully traded one of Ball's best teammates, Mark Williams, at the deadline during the season. They got a rookie and a 2031 first-round pick, so they're obviously aiming to be good down the line and not necessarily now.
Of course, it would be disappointing to see Ball struggle to stay healthy and to have yet another losing season in 2025-26, but the actions of this new regime indicate that the leash is longer than we might expect with Ball, who, for now, remains the face of this rebuild and this franchise.
The one major thing the Hornets probably need to see is health. They've given Ball a mandate to get stronger for next season, and if he can stay on the court and perform at the level he's shown time and again, then there should be no reason for the Hornets to move on.
On paper, a core of Ball, Brandon Miller, (maybe) Mark Williams, and a prospect should be good enough to improve the 19-win team and encourage the front office and the fan base. Even if the Hornets fall in the lottery, which is a nightmare scenario Hornets fans are all too familiar with, they'll still get a really nice piece of the puzzle in Kon Knueppel or Tre Johnson.
That and some health should almost guarantee that Ball and the Hornets take a step and render this whole conversation moot. Even if they don't, it doesn't feel like this is a make-or-break year for Ball. He wants to stay and build in Charlotte, which is rare.
The Hornets probably don't have it easy attracting anyone to play in Charlotte, but here they have a bona fide star who wants nothing more than to stay here. For that reason alone, Ball's leash has to be fairly long even now.
