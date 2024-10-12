Have we seen the last of LaMelo Ball in the Hornets' preseason?
LaMelo Ball sat out in Thursday's game versus the Memphis Grizzlies, but it was only out of precaution since the Hornets had played three games in five games. However, it brings up the question on if the Hornets should sit Ball for the remainder of the preseason as there are just two games remaining.
In the two appearances Ball had in the preseason thus far, he averaged 21 points per game, 5.5 assists per game, and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 45.5% from three. Ball has played limited minutes in the preseason, averaging just 21.2 minutes per game. Despite missing months of play, Ball still looked like the dynamic point guard that the city of Charlotte loves.
The Hornets have two games remaining in the preseason - one versus the New York Knicks and the other against the Indiana Pacers, both being away from Spectrum Center. Below are a couple of reasons why I see the preseason as something valuable for LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.
Conditioning
One of the most important aspects for a player when returning from an injury is getting your conditioning back under control. Since Ball hadn't previously played since January before his first two preseason games, it would make a lot of sense for him to play the final two games. Truly one of the best ways to get into game shape is to play in these contests when the opportunity presents itself.
In years past and more recently, Ball's conditioning has had to be a top priority due to the various injuries he's suffered, which caused him to have minute restrictions at periods of time. I would assume the Hornets would want to avoid any type of minutes restrictions with their star player. Coach Lee will most likely look to play LaMelo in spurts to get him ready for regular game action in just under two weeks.
Team Chemistry
The Hornets have a new squad in the Queen City that is still getting established on the court together. Since the main core hasn't spent much time together on the court recently over the course of the last two seasons, it would make a lot of sense for their leader to be playing as well, even if it's just 20 minutes or less.
Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and LaMelo Ball played less than 10 games together last year, which is undoubtedly a major issue. With that in mind, every second and moment you can get them on the court together, you should take advantage of if you're Charles Lee, since all three players need to be on the same page when the season begins.
Having Ball on the court also helps Lee with the adjustments and techniques that he's looking to display at a high level. Most importantly, with Coach Lee, it's important to see what rotations work the most or work the least, so if Ball isn't out on the floor, it makes it difficult for Lee to fully make these key decisions as head coach moving forward.
Confidence
LaMelo Ball has plenty of confidence, but any more confidence he can build with his ankle, his play, and his chemistry with his team is well worth it.
If you're LaMelo, you have to be a little unsettled with how everything has transpired with his ankle over the last two seasons. So, it makes it even more important for Ball to continue to shine in the NBA preseason, while stockpiling some wins, getting adjusted to the new coaching regime, and building that trust and foundation with his teammates.
I truly believe that if the Hornets could accumulate a couple more wins to their preseason total with Ball playing well, it could spark this team with more energy and excitement heading into the regular season.
Final verdict
I see more advantages than disadvantages for Ball to play at least another game in the preseason. I understand taking the safe route with the 23-year-old, who has struggled with ankle injuries over the past two seasons, but you can't sit him in fear of something happening again. Now, I'm not saying the Hornets need to play him a bunch of minutes, but I don't believe there is a reward in sitting him for the final two preseason games and I doubt Charles Lee will.
I expect Ball will play in at least one of the two games remaining while nearing just above 20 minutes. Some may see it pointless for him to play another game and risk another injury, but I don't think more time on the court with his teammates and a new head coach is a bad idea, as it just helps him become more adjusted and acclimated to what the team wants from him on both sides of the ball.
The Hornets next game will be played on Tuesday versus the New York Knicks in New York at 7:30 p.m est.
