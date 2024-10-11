Stock up, stock down: Evaluating the Hornets through three preseason games
With three preseason games in the books for the Charlotte Hornets, I thought it would be a great time to look at a few players' stock. We'll try to do this on a regular basis throughout the season as well.
Let's get into it!
Tre Mann: Stock Up
Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee spoke highly of Tre Mann in the offseason/preseason, and from what we've seen so far, he's living up to the hype. He's looked extremely comfortable handing the rock and running the offense at times while making strides on the defensive end.
I'm well aware that Josh Green is going to begin the season in the starting lineup, but don't be surprised if he's ousted for Mann at some point.
Tidjane Salaün: Stock Up
I didn't really know what to expect this season from the rookie. He's the youngest player in the league but has an incredible skillset that makes you believe he's going to be special.
I'm still a firm believer in Salaün spending the majority of the year in Greensboro with the Swarm, but man, he's looked awesome thus far. Maybe the most impressive thing about his game has been his jumpshot. He didn't shoot it particularly well last year overseas, but he has tremendous range, touch, and can knock down heavily contest threes.
Once the game slows down for him, he'll be a key part of what the Hornets are trying to build here.
Vasilije Micic: Stock Down
Not that Micic has played poorly, but there doesn't seem to be that same spark around his game as there was a year ago. Maybe that changes once we get into regular season play, but you have to wonder if the emergence of Tre Mann will take some minutes away from the 30-year-old.
Defensively, he can be a liability when it comes to stopping the ball. Opposing guards drive it right by him way too often.
No one has performed well under expectations, so I'm being a little nit-picky here when giving Micic a little criticism.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, & Miles Bridges ranked among top 100 players in NBA
Brandon Miller Bounces Back in a Big Way to Lead Hornets Past Grizzlies
Brandon Ingram pegged as a possible trade target for Charlotte Hornets by NBA analyst
5 Stings: Brandon Miller Improved Shot Mechanics and Charles Lee's Air Dancing