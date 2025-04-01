Hornets big man Taj Gibson only four games away from 1,000 career games

Taj Gibson now has 995 NBA games under his belt!



"I'm just so blessed. I'm just having so much fun... I'm in great shape and I'm just out here fighting with my young guys, trying to finish this 82 out."