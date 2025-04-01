Hornets big man Taj Gibson only four games away from 1,000 career games
Four. More. Games.
Charlotte Hornets center Taj Gibson played in his 996th career game Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. The veteran big man is now only four games away from reaching 1,000 career games, with seven games left in an extremely disappointing and injury-riddled season for the Hornets.
In an interview with FanDuel Sports Network's Shannon Spake, Gibson said:
"I'm just so blessed. I'm just having so much fun... I'm in great shape and I'm just out here fighting with my young guys, trying to finish this 82 out."
Gibson's career has spanned across 16 seasons, playing with seven different franchises. The 39-year-old center has appeared in 31 games for the Hornets this season, averaging 3.0 points in 11.1 minutes during those nights.
With seven games left in the season, and the Hornets playing for ping-pong balls, it seems very likely that the former Trojan will join the 1K club, which consists of 151 players. Gibson tied Dolph Schayes with 996 games during Monday night's game against the Utah Jazz.
Gibson is currently on a one-year deal, and while he is 39 years old, it is difficult to tell if the veteran big man will play beyond this season. If not, it's been a fantastic career, averaging 8.4 points across his 16 seasons.
