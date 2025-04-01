With seven games left, how will the Charlotte Hornets season end?
With only seven games left on the Charlotte Hornets' season, fans have seemingly started to root for the team to lose as many games as possible to attempt to secure the top selection in the 2025 NBA Draft.
According to Tankathon.com, the Hornets have the 13th hardest schedule in the league during these final games. They will play Boston twice, Memphis, and Indiana.
So, with seven games left on the schedule, how many games will the Hornets win, and what will their final record look like?
Toss-Up Wins
Boston Celtics
Yes, you read that right. The reigning NBA Champion Boston Celtics, who are 33-4 since January 27th, could lose to the Hornets. Just hear me out.
The Hornets and Celtics play twice during both team's last games of the season. The Celtics will most likely sit the majority of their rotation players, with the likes of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis all sitting. A lineup of Payton Pritchard/Baylor Scheierman/Sam Hauser/Jordan Walsh/Luke Kornet feels like a lineup that the Hornets can defeat, even if Miles Bridges sits.
That being said, the reason it is a toss up and not in the win category is because of one man: Payton Pritchard. During the final week of last season, Pritchard scored 31 points and 11 assists in a 33 point victory over the Hornets. He's been even better than he was last season, scoring a career-high 43 points when Tatum sat in a game in early March.
A split of this series feels likely.
The Losses
The Sacramento Kings
The Kings are 3-7 in their last 10, falling to 36-38. A rough stretch for a team that only a few seasons ago was seen as an up-and-coming Western Conference contender. So, why is this a guaranteed loss?
For starters, the last time the two played, the Hornets lost 130-88. A 42-point loss. The Hornets had LaMelo Ball in this game, but it did not matter. Zach LaVine was the show for the Kings, scoring 42 points on 16-19 from the field and 8-9 from three.
While it's unlikely LaVine will do something like that again, the Kings see this game as a must-win. The team does not own their first round pick, and sits in the last play-in spot. They need to get into the playoffs, and the Hornets will not be in their way.
The Chicago Bulls
Look out: The Chicago Bulls are SURGING.
Though they lost their last game, the Bulls are 7-3 over their last 10. The Hornets sit 2-8 in their last 10 games. The two are headed in opposite directions this season, and the Bulls' upward trend should give them a wire-to-wire victory over the Hornets.
The Indiana Pacers
Do you know who else has been surging? The Indiana Pacers. The Pacers are 7-3 over their last 10 games as well, putting them at fourth in the Eastern Conference. With the 4/5 seeds seemingly locked in, the Pacers will not take their foot off the gas as they do need to secure home-court advantage over the Detroit Pistons.
The Hornets were the victors the last time these two met, winning 113-109. Ironically, the Hornets were similar to the team they have right now, as they were missing LaMelo Ball AND Miles Bridges. However, this Pacers team was significantly different, as star point guard Tyrese Haliburton had not found his groove yet.
Expect a Pacers victory in this game.
Toronto Raptors
The two teams met on Friday in a victory for the Raptors. Darko Rajakovic's defense has been superb lately, and the Hornets' offense without LaMelo Ball is just not good enough to overcome. Don't have to overthink this, this should be a Raptors victory.
The Memphis Grizzlies
You'd think a team that just fired their head coach would be in the "Potential Wins" category? Nope, not the Grizzlies. This team is GOOD. To be honest, they looked better with their new head coach as well.
In their first performance in the post -Taylor Jenkins era:
122.4 offensive rating, 2.75 ast: to, 52.6/43.8/72.2, and 6 players in double digits (Bane, 29, Edey, 14, Morant, 22, Jackson Jr, 24, Pippen Jr, 16, Wells, 11). So, yeah, they are a pretty good basketball team still.
They sit in a very tight Western Conference race, and it's hard to imagine them resting players as every win is so important. That being said, they will probably rest some starters and still be able to win, as their depth is so incredible.
