Hornets' Jeff Peterson just turned heads with Hall of Fame comment about Brandon Miller
There’s no denying that the Charlotte Hornets have a bright future, especially after the Hornets’ President of Basketball Operations, Jeff Peterson, assembled an intriguing 2025 NBA draft class headlined by Duke stud Kon Knueppel. The Hornets aren’t low on young talent, although there is some debate amongst fans and pundits about who is the most promising young star in Charlotte's constellation.
That is a title LaMelo Ball has owned for a few years running, but Melo might have some competition in that regard these days.
Hornets’ Jeff Peterson believes Brandon Miller can become a Hall of Fame player
Despite LaMelo’s immense and obvious talent, Charlotte’s No. 2 overall pick from the 2023 draft, Brandon Miller, might end up being the true franchise centerpiece of this Hornets era.
In 101 games through his first two NBA campaigns, Miller has averaged an impressive 18.3 points per game on 36.6 percent from three. The 6-foot-9 wing has been constantly compared to a young Paul George, and he has the early production to back it up.
After a standout one-and-done season at Alabama (18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds per game on 43.0/ .38.4/ .85.9 shooting splits), Miller bolted for the NBA and didn’t stop scoring there, averaging 17.3 points per game in 74 games in his rookie Hornets season, earning a top-3 finish in Rookie of the Year voting.
It goes without saying that Miller has long since entered the radar of NBA fans, analysts, and scouts. TrueHoop’s David Thorpe recently suggested that the Hornets would be wise to build their solar system around Miller, not LaMelo.
On Monday, during the Hornets' 2025 Media Day, Peterson added a stunning sound bite to the growing Miller discourse.
“Brandon can be as good as he wants to be,” Peterson said, per Charlotte Hornets On SI’s Owen O’Connor. “He can be a Hall of Famer… We look for him to take a jump not only on the court but as a leader.”
Make what you will of the Hall of Fame projection, but Peterson’s remarks get one thinking: what exactly would a “jump” look like for Miller in 2025?
There’s certainly room for more efficiency from Miller, particularly from three, as his career NBA percentage from downtown still falls short of his percentage at Alabama (37 games at Bama wasn’t a tiny sample size, either).
It would also be nice to see Miller (4.4 career rebounds per game) hit the glass harder, especially given his length and athleticism.
All in all, though, this is still a 22-year-old player we are discussing. As Miller adds more weight to his frame, he’ll become a sturdier defender and hopefully, establish robust durability.
Miller’s 2024-25 season was limited to just 27 games when he underwent wrist surgery in January to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his shooting wrist.
If Miller can stay healthy in 2025-26, the leap that Peterson is talking about may very well occur.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Charles Lee reveals the biggest change he wants to see in Tre Mann's game
Charles Lee details new offensive philosophies ahead of 2025 NBA season
NBA writer says Hornets have franchise player (but it isn't LaMelo Ball)
Hornets' Drew Peterson reportedly has another team 'desperate' to acquire him