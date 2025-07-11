Hornets forward Tidjane Salaün taking on a leadership role in Summer League
The Charlotte Hornets are suddenly one of the most exciting young teams in the NBA. After drafting Kon Knueppel, trading for Collin Sexton, and getting Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball back from injury, they are a team that's going to be fun to watch.
Another young player who is looking to add some value to the roster is last year's first-round selection, Tidjane Salaun. As a rookie, he played quite a lot thanks to injuries to the roster, averaging 20.7 minutes in 60 games for the Hornets.
Heading into his second year, playing time might be harder to come by because of several additions to the roster. Salaun recently shared what he is looking forward to in his second year and whether he's taking more of a leadership role.
"Of course, I no longer feel like a rookie. I try to share my experience with others, but stay humble. Quiet leadership; I try to bring all my energy on the court, be the best teammate possible, and get some wins. That's the only goal."
Salaun was able to navigate the NBA world by being allowed to play through his mistakes on a team that was young and trying to figure out what kind of identity they wanted to have.
Now that they have that identity, Salaun is focused on trying to lead the rookies as they play through the mistakes that they will assuredly make. He's been there and done that, so he's trying to help him.
The Hornets need someone like Salaun on their roster at the forward spot. He has a lot of potential when it comes to rebounding, but he clearly needs to work on his shot-making.
This past season with Charlotte, Salaun averaged 5.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He shot 33 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
