Are the Hornets losing Eric Collins, Dell Curry to Amazon Prime?
The Charlotte Hornets may not have had much over the years, but they have had a dynamite broadcasting crew. During many lost seasons, the combination of Eric Collins and Dell Curry has kept fans interested. The games are more interesting than they ought to be with those two.
Of course, the wider sports world took notice. Collins has done plenty of other sports for big networks recently. He and Curry just agreed to be part of the Amazon Prime team for their NBA coverage. Does that mean the Hornets' dream team is done?
Fortunately, it does not. Despite both being signed to Amazon's new team, they'll still work with the Hornets. Per Nick Carboni of WCNC Charlotte, both parties will be available for the "vast majority" of Hornets contests. There will be very few instances where Collins and Curry aren't the voice of the Hornets.
The report also notes that the "priority" for Curry would still be Hornets games. For Amazon, Curry will still be doing analysis, and he'll join Stan Van Gundy and Brent Barry. Collins is doing play-by-play with Ian Eagle, Kevin Harlan, and Michael Grady.
The Prime team is rounded out by Cassidy Hubbarth, Allie Clifton, and Kristina Pink on the sidelines. Each game won't require multiple play-by-play voices or more than a couple of analysts at most, so the scheduling shouldn't be too big of an issue. When Curry/Collins are with the Hornets, the reserves have plenty for Amazon to pull from.
