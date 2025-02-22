Hornets front office gets encouraging mark in CBS Sports rankings
The Charlotte Hornets may still be slogging through a tough season, sitting at 14-40 and near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the organization seems to actually be earning some respect behind the scenes.
In CBS Sports' latest NBA front office rankings, the Hornets received an encouraging ranking, slotting among the tier of teams that are "off to a good start"
While they technically land in the league's bottom half, their ranking reflects the progress they’ve made in laying the groundwork for long-term success.
The front office's approach has become clear; they've traded for a first-round pick and four second-rounders this season. They also traded for Jusuf Nurkic, a veteran big man who is nearly averaging a double-double (8.6 points, 9.2 rebounds).
Just over a year ago, the Hornets made a move for Grant Williams, a defensive weapon with a reputation as one of the league’s most versatile and vocal defenders. He will be missing the rest of this season after suffering an ACL tear, but he has two years remaining on his contract to make an impact.
Perhaps the biggest testament to the Hornets’ long-term vision is their draft stockpile. Over the next five years, they hold a staggering 18 draft picks—including seven first-rounders. That kind of asset collection positions them to completely reshape their roster, whether through the draft or as trade chips to land established talent.
For now, the results on the court remain a work in progress. But for a franchise that has too often lacked direction, the front office’s recent moves suggest they’re finally playing the long game—and earning some recognition for it.
