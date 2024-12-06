Hornets get no injury reprieve as Tidjane Salaun goes down, exits game
The perpetually banged-up Charlotte Hornets suffered yet another loss early on vs. the New York Knicks. Rookie forward Tidjane Salaun twisted his ankle in the first quarter and had to exit to the locker room. During the second quarter, the Hornets ruled him out.
Tidjane Salaun won't return vs. Knicks
Tidjane Salaun had been in good form lately, including recently notching his first career double-double. Unfortunately, Salaun, who did not want to go to the locker room initially after hurting his ankle, won't return on December 5.
The Hornets have played the Knicks well thus far despite the lack of healthy bodies. They've led for much of the contest, but losing Salaun is a big blow. This is a team already missing Miles Bridges, Grant Williams, LaMelo Ball, and Tre Mann.
Daquan Jeffries, a former Knick, made his return to the lineup after injury, but the health luck ran out there as Salaun went down shortly after. Salaun had been playing relatively big minutes due to the lack of depth in the front court.
Nick Richards and Mark Williams have both come back to the lineup recently down low, and it's unclear how long Salaun will be out. Ankle sprains, if that is the eventual diagnosis, can take weeks to heal properly.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Longtime NBA veteran gives Charles Lee his flowers despite rough start with Hornets
Hornets coach Charles Lee earns praise from NBA analyst amid injury-ravaged season
Charles Lee discusses Brandon Miller's 8th straight 20-point game
Are the Charlotte Hornets heading toward another lottery pick?