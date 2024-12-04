Are the Charlotte Hornets heading toward another lottery pick?
The Charlotte Hornets have picked in the lottery every year since 2016. They haven't had a ton of luck with those picks or the lottery, but they've had ample opportunities to find franchise cornerstones. Early on this year, they seem to be giving themselves yet another chance to land a superstar.
Hornets trending toward another lottery pick
If the season ended today, the Charlotte Hornets would pick fifth overall. The lottery would change that, but they would most likely end up in the top 10 at the very least. After gathering young players in the draft over the last few years, one might have thought they'd finally get to the playoffs and out of the lottery.
On paper, this is a team more than good enough to challenge for a playoff spot or at least the play-in tournament and win those games. LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, and Miles Bridges make up a core that's definitely good enough to compete.
Unfortunately, they haven't had many of those players on the court. Ball has missed the last few games and will miss at least two weeks with a calf strain. A knee injury has kept Bridges out for a couple of weeks as well. Williams played his first game of the year last night.
The lack of health has pushed the Hornets out to a 6-15 start. They just drafted Tidjane Salaün sixth overall, but at 19, he was viewed more as a long-term development player. He has been forced into the lineup a lot this year, but he may be joined by another top-six prospect next year.
The Hornets have been competitive in most of their losses despite the lack of a healthy rotation, which could indicate that a healthy Hornets squad will be good enough to get out of the lottery. There's no telling when they will have a healthy squad if ever this year, which is why they may be once again hoping the basketball gods smile on them this spring.
