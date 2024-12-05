Longtime NBA veteran gives Charles Lee his flowers despite rough start with Hornets
Despite the injuries and overall poor record, Charles Lee continues to get recognition for his work with the Charlotte Hornets. He got a shoutout for his efforts from NBA analyst Zach Harper, and today got some love from one of the oldest active players in the NBA.
Taj Gibson shouts out Charles Lee on Hornets podcast
Taj Gibson has played for a multitude of coaches during his 16-year, seven-team NBA career. His latest, Charles Lee, is just over a year older than Gibson, who had nothing but praise for the first-year coach. "I see his attributes, I see how he carries himself," Gibson said. "He's awesome."
Gibson went on, "Each day, I tell him just keep leading us. People don't understand, he's just really a player's coach. He's doing a fantastic job as far as managing the attitudes, setting boundaries, setting goals." He added that Lee's Hornets are "something fun to be a part of."
Lee has managed to keep the Hornets competitive in almost all of their games despite a plethora of injuries. Those injuries in the frontcourt, which have since tapered off, led to a few starts and more minutes this year than the 16-year veteran might have anticipated. Regardless, Gibson likes what he sees from the first-year coach.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Hornets coach Charles Lee earns praise from NBA analyst amid injury-ravaged season
Charles Lee discusses Brandon Miller's 8th straight 20-point game
Are the Charlotte Hornets heading toward another lottery pick?
What about Moussa Diabate? How can Charles Lee keep him in the rotation?