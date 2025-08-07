Hornets land PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford in mock trade that makes too much sense
The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a strong offseason that’s helped speed up the timeline on their rebuild. But even with the progress made, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson still has one glaring issue to address: the frontcourt.
Right now, the Hornets might have the weakest frontcourt depth in the league, and the starting center spot is very much up in the air.
As it stands, new head coach Charles Lee will be leaning on veteran Mason Plumlee, Moussa Diabate, and second-round pick Ryan Kalkbrenner. That’s a thin group, lacking both size and athleticism—and it simply won't cut it over an 82-game season.
With the free-agent market drying up quickly, Peterson may need to turn to the trade market to find a solution. And there’s one trade package that makes a lot of sense for Charlotte to explore.
Trade Proposal
Charlotte sends Miles Bridges, Nick Smith Jr, Tidjane Salaun and a 2027 first-round pick (Via DAL) for PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford.
This might be a slightly unconventional deal, but there’s a real path where it works for both sides. From Charlotte’s perspective, this is a no-brainer. For Dallas, it’s trickier—but the key piece is getting back their own 2027 first-round pick.
That draft capital could be crucial, especially considering the Mavericks' future outlook.
Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and Klay Thompson are all nearing the ends of their careers. Outside of Cooper Flagg, the long-term picture in Dallas isn’t exactly bright.
Getting Bridges—who can contribute right away—along with two intriguing young prospects in Smith Jr. and Salaun, gives them a foundation to build on while still staying competitive.
This trade would fix the Hornets’ biggest problem right away. PJ Washington’s a super versatile forward who can shoot it, guard a bunch of positions, and fits right into the drive-and-kick game Charles Lee wants to run. And Gafford brings the athletic rim protection they’ve been seriously lacking.
Washington can play either forward spot, which gives the lineup way more flexibility, and Gafford’s bounce and motor are a great fit for the up-tempo style Lee’s trying to build. Put them together, and you’ve got a frontcourt that actually works—and guys who can step in and help from day one.
If the Hornets want to keep things moving in the right direction, this is the kind of move that gets it done. Washington and Gafford aren’t just short-term plugs—they’re legit pieces who fit what this team is trying to build.
For a team still figuring itself out, this trade could be the spark that turns them from a rebuild into a real problem in the East.
- MORE STORES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Projecting Brandon Miller's future contract extension with the Charlotte Hornets
Three Charlotte Hornets who could miss the start of training camp
LaMelo Ball’s spot in new point guard rankings might surprise Hornets fans