LaMelo Ball’s spot in new point guard rankings might surprise Hornets fans
Point guard isn't quite as stacked a position as small or power forward (thanks to players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and others), but it's getting harder and harder to find a team that doesn't have a really good point guard. The Charlotte Hornets are included.
LaMelo Ball didn't make the All-Star Game last year, but he still has a case as one of the best point guards in the league. Unfortunately, Hoops Hype's Frank Urbina disagrees, ranking the Hornets star 14th among his peers.
Hoops Hype gives disappointing LaMelo Ball ranking
LaMelo Ball was ranked 14th, which put him behind some notable names among all NBA point guards. Some are deservedly ranked ahead of Ball, while others are somewhat curious:
- Jamal Murray
- Darius Garland
- Derrick White
- Tyrese Maxey
- De'Aaron Fox
- Ja Morant
- James Harden
- Trae Young
- Steph Curry
- Cade Cunningham
- Jalen Brunson
- Luka Doncic
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
"Injuries (as well as shot selection) have been LaMelo Ball’s biggest foes thus far in his NBA career," Urbina said. "So far, Ball has suited up in just 56.3 percent of his potential games as an NBA player, a brutal mark that has really prevented him from taking the next step as a player, which is particularly unfortunate since he has flashed All-Star potential since first joining the Charlotte Hornets."
Ball does things that no one else on an NBA floor does, but he also lacks efficiency and isn't the greatest at protecting the basketball. What he does well outweighs that, but it's a knock on his game that some other players don't currently have.
Urbina continued, "Ball is a high-level playmaker with bombastic scoring off-the-dribble ability from all over the floor, with deep range on his three-point jumper. If he can just stay healthy this upcoming season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him outplay his place in this ranking. It wouldn’t hurt if he were more selective with his shot attempts, either, to help improve his efficiency."
Shot selection is one thing that should improve with better teammates. He won't have to shoot all the time with Brandon Miller back on the floor as well as Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Collin Sexton, and others now on the roster with him. Health is another thing, though, as it's been his real Achilles heel and there's nothing on the roster that can necessarily fix that.
- MORE STORES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Brandon Miller opens up on return to new-look Hornets
Hornets star Brandon Miller discusses new tuition scholarship program
De'Aaron Fox's massive contract extension makes LaMelo Ball's deal look like a bargain
Unique stat suggests LaMelo Ball may want to get even wilder with shot selection