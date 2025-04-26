Hornets Mailbag: Offseason moves, Jeff Peterson's decision-making, injuries + more
It's been nearly two weeks since the Charlotte Hornets season ended. It's the quiet part of the offseason for the Buzz, with the lottery a few weeks away, and free agency/Summer League/the draft are still a couple of months away.
So, there's not a lot of big Hornets news to be able to cover at this time. Which is why I decided to go through and answer some of your questions.
I'm hoping to do this every month, and try to be able to answer all of your questions as best I can.
How impactful is Grant Williams to this Hornets team?
Let me put it simply. Before Grant Williams tore his ACL in November, the squad was 6-10. Yes, they had Tre Mann as well, but it's a testament to how important Grant is to the squad.
Grant was able to play the five, which at the time was extremely important with Mark Williams not being back yet. He is an excellent screener, and averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3. His three point shooting was an added bonus, as he was shooting 36.5% from three on the year.
He was averaging 1.1 steals a game and 0.8 blocks, and was arguably the squad's best defender before his injury. His return next year might be better than any potential free agent addition.
Who are we sending to represent the lottery?
At this point, I do not actually know. My gut says it will likely be Charles Lee, since he was still technically with the Celtics during the lottery last season. They do like to send players usually, though, with Brandon, Mark, PJ, Miles, and Devonte Graham going for the last five lotteries.
My prediction? Charles Lee will represent the Hornets in the lottery.
Would it be possible for the Hornets to get Cody Kispert? And how could they realistically get him?
Yes, it's possible. I just do not know how likely it is. Kispert is under contract for the next four seasons and would, without a doubt, be a commodity amongst contenders if he is available.
If the Hornets wanted to deal for him, a realistic trade they could make is a Tidjane/Kispert swap. Once again, I'm not saying this is likely to happen, it would just be the most realistic deal for both sides.
Is the Hornets GM job in jeopardy after selecting Salaun over Buzelis?
No, I do not believe so. Yes, there is a chance that if Tidjane does not pan out and Matas does that Hornets fans do not look at Jeff Peterson in favor for a while, but it's hard to imagine the team deciding to move on from him.
Peterson has made excellent decisions as the Hornets President of Basketball Operations, and is still just beginning his tenure in Charlotte. He's found multiple players that, with the development of Charles Lee, have become legitimate rotational players.
Another rough top selection would be disappointing, but I do not see a world where Peterson is gone within the next few years.
Hornets biggest position of need?
A power forward who can score and defend down low. Bridges fills one of these two things. Cooper Flagg would fit both.
What’s the dream scenario this off-season for Charlotte?
Cooper Flagg. No explanation needed.
Do you believe Brandon Miller can develop into an All-Star?
Yes, but it could be difficult with whoever they take at the top of this draft. LaMelo Ball already takes a lot of the shots, as does Miles, and if the Hornets land a top-four selection, so will they.
With the Hornets' record, it's difficult for them to get two all-stars. As we know, if the Hornets were to have someone selected, it would be LaMelo Ball.
I'd argue the best possible way to get Miller in though, is for the Hornets to start winning. Boston, OKC, Cleveland, New York, and Milwaukee all had two or more All-Star selections this season.
Winning teams get All-Stars.
Top Hornets draft targets outside of Flagg and Harper?
It's funny you mentioned Harper, because he's not one of my top three targets for the Hornets in the draft. I am a big fan of Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe, and believe they fit better than Harper does.
Bailey plays similar to Jayson Tatum, Brandon Ingram, and Kevin Durant, which would be a HUGE addition to this Hornets roster. It gives you a legitimate power forward, and the ability to move Bridges back to the three, which is his natural position.
As for Edgecombe, I've seen his comparison be to Dwyane Wade. His offense is still raw, and would need to be given time to develop. That being said, his defense is so, so good. It would give you another great defensive playmaker alongside Brandon Miller.
Ironically, with the Celtics' mention above, having Brandon Miller and one of Edgecombe/Bailey would be similar to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in Boston.
What adjustments are going to be made to the medical staff to try and prevent what has occurred the last two seasons?
Have not seen or heard anything, but I would be shocked if they kept everything the same. The last season was some of the worst luck I have ever seen in my entire life. Nearly 50 different starting lineups over 82 games, losing two valuable role players early, everything that could go wrong went wrong.
All fans can do at this time is pray for better health next season.
How many seasons do you think it will take before we see Tidjane Salaun have a substantial role?
Realistically, I think he plays a substantial role again this upcoming season. If you mean as in how long before we see what the Hornets expected out of Tidjane when they selected him in June, it might be around three more years until he reaches that point.
Is there any chance the Hornets move off LaMelo Ball and start building around Brandon Miller?
No, unless we see a Miller leap to superstardom this season. Truthfully, I believe the only player the Hornets would move Ball to build around would be #2 at Duke University.
Do you think a LaMelo led team can be serious contenders?
I do, and I think he just requires the right roster around him. I believe that Jeff Peterson is building that, and I trust in him to do so.
How much longer do you think the Hornets need to make the playoffs?
I think if everything goes right, they hit on their top selection and everyone stays healthy... they can be in the playoffs next spring.
What do you think continues to inspire fans to root so passionately for the team even despite sustained down years?
I wrote about this in a piece earlier: truthfully, I believe that this city loves basketball. It's what makes it such a disappointment that they are unable to field a contender, because I think this is one of the best fan bases in the entire NBA. One 50-win season, and I promise players around the league will start to notice the fanbase and want to play here.
