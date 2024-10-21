New Charlotte Hornets PA Announcer Shawn Parker sends intro message to the fans
When the Charlotte Hornets host the Miami Heat this Saturday for the home opener, it will be sad to not hear the voice of the great Pat Doughty.
"Big Pat" passed away this summer at the age of 55 and the news of his passing was difficult for Hornets fans to take in. He brought tremendous energy to the arena with his announcing, but also by the way he greeted and treated everyone he met.
Last week, the Hornets announced the hiring of Shawn Parker as the team's new PA announcer, and on Sunday night, he sent a message out to Hornets fans stating his excitement for this new chapter while also paying tribute to Big Pat.
"Buzz City! I am excited and humbled to be your next Hornets PA Announcer!
"Thanks to everyone that made this possible. I know how much Big Pat meant to you, and it is not my intention to try to replace him. There is no replacing him. He was my friend and fellow NBA brother. I simply want to come in to Spectrum Center and add to the entertainment that OUR Hornets provide each home game.
"I have already met a few of the wonderful fans and they have already made an impact on me. If you see me in the arena or in the community, please stop and say hello. I can’t wait to meet all of you.
"I’m ready to hit the ground running! So let’s go! It’s time to get The Hive buzzin’, for YOUR… CHARLOTTE… HORNETS!
"See you soon!"
