Hornets Player Grades: Tre Mann
Tre Mann was acquired by the Hornets from the Oklahoma City Thunder at the NBA Trade Deadline. Mann played a solid role for the Hornets as he was inserted into the starting lineup in all of his 28 appearances. Mann was the odd man out in OKC, which led him to be dealt, but Charlotte provided a huge opportunity for the 23-year-old to leave his mark.
Glass Half Full
Mann was a welcome addition to the roster at the deadline. Coming in, most people knew he could score the ball, which he did averaging 11.9 points per game on the season. Perhaps an unappreciated part of Mann's campaign was his defense, rebounding and his playmaking.
In three seasons with the Thunder, Mann's highest assists per game was 1.8 in the 2022-2023 season. With Charlotte, Mann had a tremendous jump compared to previous seasons, as he averaged 5.2 assists per game. As well, Mann showed his ability to rebound effectively as a 6'3 guard as he collected 4.5 rebounds per game.
How about the defense? Mann averaged 1.7 steals per game on the Hornets, which is the third most steals per game in the NBA this season, only behind De'Aaron Fox and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander. In a 116-115 win versus the Hawks on April 10th, Mann accumulated seven steals, which was the most steals by a Hornet since Kemba Walker in 2012. Mann recorded a steal in 22 out of his 28 games with the Hornets.
Glass Half Empty
Mann was a pleasant surprise, but there were some aspects of his game that were concerning. Without a doubt, the Hornets were short handed at the end of the season, which meant the Hornets needed Mann to stay aggressive offensively. However, for most of his time with the team it felt like he would shy away from the big moments or disappear offensively. Most fans and his teammates would like Mann to stay aggressive as he has showed how well he can score the ball in multiple different ways.
As well, not to nitpick, but Mann's turnovers will need to decrease if he wants an extended role next season. Mann averaged two turnovers a game with five games of four or more turnovers. With LaMelo Ball returning from injury next season, Mann will have the ball less in his hands, which means he will have to find other ways to make an impact, as well as take care of the basketball.
Best Moment of the Season
In Mann's third game in Charlotte he put on a rocketing performance of 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in a win versus the Atlanta Hawks. It was a very impressive performance that showcased Mann's abilities to the fullest and his potential long-term fit with the team.
Worst Moment of the Season
Mann had an underrated season for Charlotte, which makes it difficult to find a "worst moment", but if there would to be one, it would have to be his rough three game stretch from March 29th to April 1st.
3/29 vs GS
3/31 vs LAC
4/1 vs Bos
7 Points
9 Points
4 Points
4 Turnovers
6 Turnovers
2 Turnovers
3-9 Field Goal
3-7 Field Goal
2-7 Field Goal
Overall Player Grade: B
If you're the Hornets, you can't really complain with the season that Mann had. Coming from the Thunder where Mann had a limited role, to Charlotte where he started each game with the injuries surrounding the team.
In a way, Mann is James Bouknight's replacement as both players were drafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Hornets completely missed with the selection of Bouknight, but there's hope that Mann can be what the organization and fans thought Bouknight would be or better. The Hornets believe Mann can be that much needed spark plug off the bench.