LaMelo Ball becomes second-fastest in NBA history to reach 600 made three-pointers

It's been an unbelievable start to the season for the Charlotte Hornets' star guard.

Schuyler Callihan

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
There is an argument to be made that there is no other player on the planet playing better offensive basketball right now than Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball.

In his last outing against the Orlando Magic, about midway through the second quarter, Ball connected on a stepback three right in front of the Hornets bench, helping him reach a career milestone.

That triple would be the 600th of his career, making him the second-fastest player (201 games) to reach that mark in NBA history. The only player to do it faster? The Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson., who did it in 184 games.

This time a week ago, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding Ball's relationship with head coach Charles Lee after he was benched in the final three minutes and some change in a one-point loss against the Brooklyn Nets.

Lee told reporters he wanted to go with the hot hand in Tre Mann and that it was an experience he and the team would learn from. Ball told reporters that he and Coach Lee had a conversation shortly after and are on the same page.

Since that odd benching, Ball has been unstoppable, posting 35, 50, and 44-point outings. In addition to his scoring, LaMelo has been active on the boards, averaging 6.6 rebounds per game during that stretch while also dishing out 8.7 assists per night.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

