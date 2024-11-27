LaMelo Ball becomes second-fastest in NBA history to reach 600 made three-pointers
There is an argument to be made that there is no other player on the planet playing better offensive basketball right now than Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball.
In his last outing against the Orlando Magic, about midway through the second quarter, Ball connected on a stepback three right in front of the Hornets bench, helping him reach a career milestone.
That triple would be the 600th of his career, making him the second-fastest player (201 games) to reach that mark in NBA history. The only player to do it faster? The Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson., who did it in 184 games.
This time a week ago, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding Ball's relationship with head coach Charles Lee after he was benched in the final three minutes and some change in a one-point loss against the Brooklyn Nets.
Lee told reporters he wanted to go with the hot hand in Tre Mann and that it was an experience he and the team would learn from. Ball told reporters that he and Coach Lee had a conversation shortly after and are on the same page.
Since that odd benching, Ball has been unstoppable, posting 35, 50, and 44-point outings. In addition to his scoring, LaMelo has been active on the boards, averaging 6.6 rebounds per game during that stretch while also dishing out 8.7 assists per night.
