Hornets Sign Four Players To Training Camp Deals
The Charlotte Hornets today announced the signing of guard Marcus Garrett, forward Keyontae Johnson, guard Caleb McConnell and center Joel Soriano. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Center Joel Soriano agreed to sign in Charlotte after going undrafted in this summer's draft, Marcus Garrett played for the Greensboro Swarm last season, as well as representing them in the 2024 Summer League along with Caleb McConnell. Keyontae Johnson was drafted 50th overall by OKC in 2023 and was an unrestricted free agent after he finished his 1-year two way contract.
All four players are likely to have signed Exhibit 10 contracts. This is a one-year, minimum salary agreement that isn't guaranteed. It can also include an optional bonus of up to $75k that will be rewarded if a player, after he's waived, spends at least 60 days with a team's G League affiliate. All four players are likely to end up in Greensboro, although each of them will be hoping to earn Charlotte's final vacant two-way contract worth $560k. At this stage, Johnson would appear most likely to take that opportunity.
