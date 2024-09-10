2024 Hornets Fan Survey Results Part 1

All Hornets

Apr 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Young fan holds American flag before the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
This is the 3rd annual Hornets on SI fan survey, you can see the results for past years here 2022, 2023. If it's your first time here, every off-season I conduct a fan survey to get a pulse on the biggest questions facing the Charlotte Hornets. This year saw another strong turnout with over 550 responses, making it the largest annual Hornets fan survey in circulation. Let's dive into the results

Hornets Highest Ceiling?
Hornets Highest Ceiling? /

Analysis: The closest scoring question in the survey, Brandon Miller just edged out Ball by 1.7% of votes. I wrestled with this question myself, but ultimately found myself leaning towards LaMelo Ball. However, I have more confidence that Miller will reach his ceiling, whatever that might be. By the end of this season, I expect the answer to this question to sway heavily in one direction.

Fan confidence in Jeff Peterson
Fan confidence in Jeff Peterson /

Analysis: It appears Peterson is still benefiting from the "New car smell" after being appointed in only March this year. His first wave of moves have focused on gathering draft assets and creating more financial flexibility, it's always easier to "Win" a trade when getting better isn't the main motivation, trying to push a team into contention is a more challenging task. In last years' survey over 83% of Kupchak's votes were scored at three or below, as opposed to 96% of Peterson's votes scoring at three or above. This confirms that as of now, the fanbase is supportive of Kupchak's replacement.

Survey Results on Most Likely Traded Hornet
Survey Results on Most Likely Traded Hornet /


Analysis: Micic (37%) winning the popular vote doesn't come as a surprise following recent reports about trade interest from Denver this off-season. He also has a potential camp battle with Tre Mann for the back-up point-guard role which could find him on the outside of the rotation, although personally I think that is unlikely.

Cody Martin (21%) is next up, Hornets fans appear to have lost patience with his lack of availability. Plus, with the addition of Josh Green, Martin's use as a defensive stopper might be seen by some as surplus to requirements. I would strongly oppose that point of view, but I can understand the line of thinking. Nick Richards (12.5%) inclusion is likely based off reports about his availability on the trade market last season. Finally, Bridges (9.7%) seems a "Sleeper" pick considering he's only re-signed this summer, Salaun's development could be a key influence on Bridges' future.

Fan Confidence in Ownership
Fan Confidence in Ownership /

Analysis: In last years' survey, the new ownership had only just recently been announced. I asked fans for their confidence levels for the incoming owners which they rated as follows; 3= 36%, 4= 40%, 5= 15%. Comparing those scores to this years' data (Above) suggests fans optimism has continued to gradually increase. A bold trade deadline, arena and practice facility renovations, a new medical staff, a new front office, and a new head coach have all contributed to a positive score. One year in and "Schlotkin" appear to be off to a strong start.

Survey Results on Playoff Year
Survey Results on Playoff Year /

Analysis: 30% of the fanbase believe the Hornets will make the playoffs this season, if that happens Charles Lee would undoubtedly be in contention for Coach of the Year. Over half think the team should be back in the post-season next year, if they're not the fanbase's expectations will clearly not have been met and impatience will grow.

Fan Confidence in Charles Lee
Fan Confidence in Charles Lee /

Analysis: Head Coach Chales Lee hasn't had chance to his impact outside of some positive Summer League performances as Head Coach. However, it appears the Hornets fanbase is fully confident Lee was the right appointment. Last year, Steve Clifford received only 28% of votes in the top two scoring categories compared to 82% of Lee's.

