Hornets soundly defeat the Mavericks to advance to 3-0 in the Summer League
With a 2-0 Summer League record, the Charlotte Hornets faced off against the Dallas Mavericks, who had just selected Duke's Cooper Flagg a month prior.
Lucky enough for the Hornets, the Mavericks decided to shut down Flagg for the remainder of the Summer League after Saturday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs.
The Hornets, coming off a nail-biting victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, were without guard Sion James (hip), and wing Liam McNeeley (achilles) in the matchup against the Mavs. Top selection Kon Knueppel, who missed last game with an ankle injury, started in his second Summer League game tonight. Kon's first game was a disappointment, scoring 5 points on 1-8 from the field, and 0-5 from deep.
The Hornets held a wire-to-wire victory over the Mavericks, defeating the squad 87-59 to advance to 3-0 in the Summer League. KJ Simpson once again led the way for the Hornets, scoring 18 points and adding 7 assists in 25 minutes for the squad. Jaylen Sims, who's been a consistent piece to the Hornets summer squad, started in place of Sion James tonight. Sims scored 13 points, and was consistently able to get to the free throw line all night.
The Hornets were in charge of this game all night. They dominated from start to finish, to a point where they were able to rest all of the starters. Even Ryan Kalkbrenner hit a three!
Best of the Night: Kon Knueppel
The former Blue Devil bounced back, having the best game of Summer League so far. Knueppel had 16 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal, and a block. He looked extremely confident in his shot, and the team was able to allow him to initiate the offense in turn.
Worst of the Night: Damion Baugh
Baugh, who spent the vast majority of last season on a two-way contract with the squad, had four points on 2-7. He was a negative almost all night with the ball in his hands, and a rough start to his Summer League could result in someone else taking his two-way spot.
Highlight of the Night: Kon Knueppel first Summer League three
Not just because it was his first three, look at the shot he took.
