Hornets star Brandon Miller sets NBA record with career-best performance vs. Pistons
Brandon Miller had arguably the best performance of his young career on Thursday night. With the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets trying to sweep the home portion of their series with the Detroit Pistons, Miller turned in a fantastic effort that ended up setting career highs in numerous categories. In doing so, he also put his name in the NBA record books.
Hornets' Brandon Miller has historic effort with shooting, defense
Brandon Miller is exactly 22 years old today, which means he was still 21 years and 364 days old when he set his career high with 38 points. He did so largely off the strength of eight three-pointers, but it wasn't just an offensive outburst. Miller had four steals and one block. In doing all of that, he became the youngest player ever to record eight or more threes and four or more steals.
The two-way forward's shooting and defensive prowess were a big reason the Hornets selected him and not Scoot Henderson second overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, and those two things showed out on Thursday night. It's rare for a young player to get the opportunity to even take eight threes, and Miller took advantage of the scoring chances to historic effect.
Miller had been off to a little bit of a slow start in 2024, but he's since turned it around with 67 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, seven steals, and two blocks in the last two games. Perhaps more impressive is that Miller stepped up and carried the Hornets to a win in overtime after LaMelo Ball fouled out. The second-year forward had eight of the Hornets' 14 total OT points.
